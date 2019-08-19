Coolie No 1: The latest picture from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 went viral on social media. The picture features Varun Dawan along with co-stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, and others. The romantic comedy is being directed by David Dhawan and is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Coolie No 1: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have kick-started shooting for their upcoming film Coolie No 1 in Bankok, Thailand. The comedy-drama is the remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film Coolie No 1. The plot of the movie revolves around a rich girl who falls in love with a poor coolie. Later, their relationship is disapproved by the girl’s father. The film is scheduled to release on International Labour Day, May 1.

The actors began shooting for the movie at the beginning of August. Latest pictures from the sets of the movie are being leaked teasing fans. A few days before, makers of the film revealed the first poster featuring Varun and Sara. Recently, the latest picture from the sets of the film went viral on social media which has Varun posing with other co-actors Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, and others. In the picture, the cast of the film is standing and posing for the camera dressed casually.

Paresh Rawal will be seen playing Sara’s father in the film and Vikas Verma will play the role of an antagonist. In the film, Varun and Sara will recreate the popular song from the original film titled Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. Both the original and the remake are directed by David Dhawan and he is extremely excited about the latest movie pairing Varun and Sara together.

On the professional front, Varun has recently finished shooting for Street Dancer directed by Remo Dezusa alongside Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

