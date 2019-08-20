Coolie No 1: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan reunited with his Judwaa 2 actor Rajat Rawail for his next project Coolie No 1. The film features Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun Dhawan and currently, the entire team is in Bangkok shooting for the film.

Coolie No 1: After conquering the hearts with Kalank, Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for comedy film Coolie No 1. It is the remake of hit 1995 film with the same title that narrates the story of a rich girl played by Sara Ali Khan who falls for a coolie. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and will hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020. The audience is currently much excited after looking at the official posters of the film.

Currently, the team is in Bangkok shooting for the film. Recently, the lead star Varun Dhawan shared a picture with his favorite star Rajat Rawail. It is said that Varun Dhawan will reunite with Judwaa 2 star in Coolie No 1. In the picture, Varun Dhawan and Rajat are in all smiles posing with each other in casuals.

Apart from the lead stars, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the film will also feature Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. It seems that the entire team is much excited and are leaving no stone unturned for the film.

Take a look at the picture–



Moreover, some hours back, Varun Dhawan also shared a sneak peek from the character of Kuwar Mahinder Pratap, the man who pretends in front of Sara Ali Khan’s father. Moreover, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be seen in the role of Hoshiyaar Chand. Not only this, but the makers will also recreate the blockbuster hit track Mai To Raste Se Jara Tha.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will also appear in Remo D’Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D which is a sequel of 2015 film ABCD 2. The film features Sharddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Shakti Mohan, Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

