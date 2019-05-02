Coolie No 1: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan recently announced the release date of the film. Coolie No 1 which is said to be an official adaptation of 1994 hit Coolie No. 1 will hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020. The film will be helmed by David Dhawan and is one of the highly anticipated films.

Sara Ali Khan is the youngest star of Bollywood who is currently leaving no stone unturned to impress fans with her hard work and talent. Hitting all the charts well, the actor is also serving as a brand ambassador for various brands and products. The actor first appeared in Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput and second in Simmba with Ranveer Singh. One of the interesting things is, while Sara was promoting her last film, Simmba, the director of the film called her the young Karisma Kapoor and now in Coolie NO 1, she will be stepping in Karisma’s role.

Announcing the date, the actor also shared a picture of a silver batch of a coolie with a name No 1 Licensed Porter. After the announcement, many fans and celebrities also expressed their excitement for the film. Filmmaker Karan Johar called it a massive hit whereas actor Ranveer Singh expressed his craze with a list of emojis. Talking about the fans reaction, it is getting mixed reactions.

Earlier to this, in a small interview with a media portal, the actor revealed that the film Coolie No 1 is not a remake, it is an adaptation. Though the essence remains the same, the film will be completely different. Reports suggest that the shoot of the film will begin from August or September.

In an interview, the filmmaker also clarifies how can a film be the same when the original released 24 years back. Everything starting from clothes, language to ear is changed, He also revealed that nothing in this world can be like Govinda. He is one of his kind. Asking Varun to be like Govinda is like asking for trouble.

