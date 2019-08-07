Coolie No 1: The day has finally come when the much-awaited film Coolie No 1 featuring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, has gone on floors. Recently, the writer of the film, Farhad Samji shared a video on Instagram and announced about the shoot of the film in Bangkok. Watch the video here–

Coolie No 1: After completing the shoot of Remo D’Souza Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan headed to Bangkok to shoot for the remake of 1995 film Coolie No 1. The film is directed by Varun Dhawan’s dad David Dhawan and recently, the writer of the film Farhad Samji shared a video on Instagram to announce that the shoot of the film has begun in Bangkok. In the video, both were wearing Coolie No 1 badges. Moreover, some hours back Varun Dhawan also shared a BTS video preparing for the film.

To get into the skin of the character, Varun shared a video where he can be seen getting a shave. The film is not an exact remake, it is an official adaptation and will be completely different from the original film which starred iconic actor Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film will hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020. Apart from Varun and Sara, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever. Moreover, the duo will also recreate the blockbuster hit song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha.

Currently, fans are much excited to see Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan on the same screens for the first time. Take a look at the video shared by Farhad Samji.

Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor. Reports revealed that for the dance drama film, Varun Dhawan is charging Rs 33 crores, however, nothing is confirmed yet. Apart from Varun and Shraddha, the film also features Shakti Mohan, Aparshakti Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, Punit Pathak and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

Varun Dhawan is counted amongst the most talented stars, who leaves no chance of proving himself on screens. Varun Dhawan last appeared in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank with costars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App