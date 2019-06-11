Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer not to be shot in London, confirms star: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan responded on rumors of the shooting of Coolie No1 in London. Currently, he is busy shooting for his film Street Dancer 3d with Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor.

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer not to be shot in London, confirms star

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer not to be shot in London: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for his dance drama movie Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor and Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi. The actor will soon begin shooting for the remake of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan.

There were speculations earlier that the movie will be shot in London rather than Mumbai due to security reasons but Varun Dhawan has clarified the rumors and tweeted- Not true but this made me laugh, thank you for the humor.

Earlier on Monday, a report on leading daily quoted a source saying- A huge set has been built in London for Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer. The makers are working very hard to make the set look as real as possible. The movie will be produced by Faltu fame Jakky Bhagnani and directed by David Dhawan.

Not true but this actually made me laugh thank u for the humour https://t.co/yKIII1jhNF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 10, 2019

Varun Dhawan will start shooting for his film Coolie No 1 remake sometime in August this year and the movie will hit the screens in 2020. Apart from London, Coolie no 1 is supposed to be shot across several locations, beginning from Bangkok, Goa and finally in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan started his Bollywood career back in 2012. He made his debut with Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year. After his prominent role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania followed by many others such as ABCD 2, Dilwale, Judwaa 2, Badlapur, Badrinath ki Dulhania. He has even bagged many awards for his remarkable performance in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and furthermore, he has also been honored with Best Male actor award too.

This will be the first time that Varun Dhawan will be sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan. The film originally starred Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in leads back in 1995 and was helmed by Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan. This would be Varun’s second collaboration with his father after Judwaa2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App