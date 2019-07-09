Coolie No 1: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of 1995 hit film Coolie No 1 which featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Recently, the director of the film David Dhawan confirmed about the recreation of the song Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha.

Coolie No 1: After not so promising response of Varun Dhawan’s film Kalank, the hardworking actor is all set for his next hit which is a remake of 1995 film Coolie No 1 which featured Bollywood legend Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The film will be directed by David Dhawan who is currently much excited for the remake. After many speculations about the recreation of the famous song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha, recently the director has confirmed about the remake.

David revealed that the remake of the song is very important for the film and as the time has changed, so the picturization of the song will different as compared to the original one. The film features Vraun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Reports reveal that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be collaborating for the first time so it will be really interesting to watch the fresh couple on-screen. The first look of the film has already been revealed which had a picture of a badge which read Licenced Porter. The film will be hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D with Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor and is leaving no stone unturned in terms of her maintaining his physique as per the character in the film. Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D Souza and will release on January 24, 2020.

