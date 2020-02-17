Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan gear up to shoot a romantic song in Panjim city, Goa. After changing the picturization of Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha, it seems that the director David Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a big hit.

Coolie No 1: Since the time, the film has been announced by David Dhawan, there is a lot of buzz around the film as it features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan for the first time and it also serves as a remake of superhit 1995 film of the same title starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor. Moreover, the leaked pictures from the sets and the official posters of the film further added to the excitement of the fans.

As per the reports, Sara and Varun are all set to shoot for a romantic song in Goa in their finale schedule. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the locations of Goa including all the beaches and churches are perfect to shoot for the song. The shooting of the song is scheduled for the next six days in Panjim city.

The producer of the film, Jackky Bhagnani in an interview revealed that since Sara’s character belongs to Goa, so they will be shooting some important scenes, which forms an integral part of the script. Moreover, the director also said that he has also tried to change the picturization of the iconic song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha to make it more entertaining.

Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajat Rawail and Rajpal Yadav and will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020. The entire team of the film is much excited and will soon be calling it a wrap after shooting for the song.

