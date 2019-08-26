Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan shared a photo with co-star Sara Ali Khan and choreographer Ganesh Acharya on his official Instagram account in which they are seen posing together on the sets.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1, which is the official remake of 1995 blockbuster movie Coolie No 1, is one of the most awaited films as it gets back all the madness and will be interesting to see Varun Dhawan stepping into Govinda’s shoes for this remake.

The shooting of the film started earlier this month and after sharing the posters from the film, Varun Dhawan on Monday shared a new photo from the dance shoot of the film in which he is seen posing with his co-star Sara Ali Khan and Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

The photo, in which we see Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan twinning in neon green has gone viral on social media and Varun Dhawan wrote that Sara has copied him in the photo as she is wearing the same clothes. Masterji (Ganesh Acharaya), who choreographed the original movie in 1995 starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, will now be choreographing the remake as well.

The film is being helmed by David Dhawan who previously was the maker of the original movie as well and is being backed by Vashu Bhagnani. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles and it will be the first time that we will get to see the chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan on the big screen.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever in supporting roles and the movie is slated to hit the silver screen on May 1, 2020. While Varun Dhawan was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Kalank which tanked at the box office, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

Apart from Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Street Dancer 3D and Sara Ali Khan has just finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next along with Kartik Aaryan.

