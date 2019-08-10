Coolie No.1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's film Coolie No. 1 release date have been finalised by the filmmakers. The remake is all set to hit the silver screens next year on the occasion of Labour Day.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have started shooting for their upcoming romantic comedy Coolie No. 1 in Bankok recently. It is the remake of 90’s film titled Coolie No. 1 which featured Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in the lead role. The remake is being directed by David Dhawan. The release date for the movie has been finalised, it is slated to release on the occasion of Labour Day.

Varun and Sara’s film will hit the silver screens next year on May 1, 2019. Coolie No. 1 is the adaptation of the 1995 film of the same name. It will be bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Films. Apart from Sara and Varun, the film features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Bharti Achrekar, Aparshakti Khurana and others. As per reports, after Bankok, the next schedule will be filmed in Goa.

Varun Dhawan is extremely excited for the comedy-drama and is sure that Coolie No. 1 will be a family entertainer. Recently, a few pictures from the sets of Coolie No. 1 were released and in one of the pictures both the lead, actors are seen wearing pink costumes which unveils the theme of the first scene.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Kalank and has recently finished shooting for Street Dancer 3 which is a sequel of ABCD. On the other hand, Sara made her debut from Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. This is her fourth movie in two years. She was last seen in Simmba with Ranveer Singh. The actor also finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

