Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan shared the marvelous video with Paresh Rawal, asking him Kasa Aare Bara Aahe

Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan shared a video in which he is asking Paresh Rawal Kasa Aare Bara Aahe is such a goofy style. The video goes viral in no time and the duo seems to enjoy on the set. The actors are currently working on David Dhawan directorial Coolie no. 1 and on the set, the actors show a phenomenal bond. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karishma Kapoor starrer Coolie no. 1, the film will is again reframing under David Dhawan so it is going to be same fun but with modern tadka.

Varun Dhawan shared a video from the set, where Paresh Rawal and he are seen riding in an open trolly. Varun Dhawan asks veteran actor How are you, is everything well in a fantastic style he said Kasa aahe bara aahe, to which Paresh Rawal replied Ekdum First class, that means everything is perfect.

The actor Varun Dhawan was last seen in Karan Johar film Kalank alongside Aliya Bhatt, Sunjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The actor is now working in fathers remake film Coolie no.1 opposite to Sara Ali Khan. The actor has lined up his another project that include Street Dancer 3D opposite to Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Johar’s Rannbhoomi, thriller film Five, and Karan Johar’s other film Shuddhi.

Paresh Rawal will be seen in the role of Sala Ali Khan’s father in the remake of Coolie no. 1, it has been performed but Kader Khan in 1995 blockbuster Coolie No. 1. The release date of the film is not yet decided but you can get the goofy updates from the set on time through this fun-loving actor Varun Dhawan. Stay tuned to get such amazing gossips from the set of Coolie No. 1. Here are some amazing videos of Varun Dhawan that will amaze you.

