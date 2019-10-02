Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are all set to amaze the fans with the sequel of Coolie No 1. Recently, Sara shared a picture wherein Varun is seen teaching some acting tips.

Coolie No 1: It seems that the trend of remakes and sequels are not going to end anytime soon as the makers are busy working in older versions of the scripts with a new flavour. Since the time, David Dhawan announced about Coolie No 1, there has been a huge craze around the film. Further, the star cast of the film has further added more to the curiosity level of the fans.

The first schedule of the film has already been shooted and currently, both Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are busy practising for a dance sequence for the remake of hit song Husn Hai Suhana. Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it beautifully. In the picture, Varun Dhawan seems to have turned a mentor for Sara Alia Khan as he is seen teaching her something.

In the photo, Sara Ali Khan can be seen dressed in a yellow suit with a white Patiala salwar and Varun is dressed in a printed shirt with a similar colour pant. It seems that both the actors share an amazing bond and Varun Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned to make Sara Ali Khan perfect in terms of acting.



Sara Ali Khan has till now worked in hit films but even after promising records of her films, the hottie always remains grounded and seeks guidance when needed from her big co-stars. Coolie No 1 is among the highly anticipated films which is the remake of the original film of 1995 featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Apart from Varun and Sara, the film also features Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Moreover, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Punit Pathak and Aparshakti Khurrana. The film will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

