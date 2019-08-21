Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan returned Mumbai from Bangkok after the shoot of their upcoming film Coolie No.1, read further to see Varun Dhawan with his mother

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan returns Mumbai after shooting in Bangkok, spotted with mom Karuna Dhawan at airport

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are back to Mumbai from Bangkok. Both stars stayed in Bangkok to complete the shoot of their upcoming movie Coolie No. 1. This is the remake of Govinda’s movie with the same name which was released in the year 1995, along with Govinda, Karishma Kapoor was also there as the female lead.

Varun and Sara have teamed up together for the first time for this film. Star duo was smiling at the airport. As they were spotted in the airport premises (Mumbai) fans came over seeking for pictures and both stars responded to the fans positively and entertained them by clicking pictures with them.

Varun was wearing denim dungaree and was also carrying flowers in his hand, looking super cool and attractive. Along with him, his mother was also there at the airport and both mother and son were walking hand in hand giving relationship goals to the audience and fans.

Here is the video:

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan shared many pictures and moments from their shooting location which kept them connected with their fans and fans were also getting a treat of their off-screen chemistry. Varun Dhawan shared a pic with the director of the film and his father David Dhawan which was enough to show his sound relationship with his father.

Here is the post-Varun Dhawan shared:

