Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's video from the sets of his upcoming movie Coolie No 1 has gone viral on social media. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

The film, which is the remake of the 1995 iconic movie by the same name, is slated to hit the silver screen on May 1, next year

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movie Coolie No 1 has been creating a lot of buzz on social media for the past few weeks.

Varun Dhawan, who is playing the lead role of Kunwar Mahendra Pratap, shared a behind the scenes (BTS) video on his official Instagram account in which he gives us a sneak-peak into his funny and complex character in the movie. The video has gone viral on social media and fans cannot wait to see more such videos from the film.

While the original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Coolie No 1 is being helmed by David Dhawan and is being bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles and is one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

This will be the first time when Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in a movie. Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Kalank, will also be seen in Remo D’Souza’s directorial venture Street Dancer co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on January 24, 2020.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba and will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romance-drama Love Aaj Kal 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and then starred in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Coolie No 1 is one of the most awaited films as this will be the second time when Varun Dhawan will be seen in the remake of an iconic movie after starring in Judwaa 2.

