Coolie No. 1: Coolie No. 1 might have released in 1995 but the film continues to be one of the biggest entertainers of the Indian Film Industry. Considered as a cult classic, the film featured Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan in lead roles. While the film was Karisma’s first-ever hits, Govinda charmed everyone as his effortless performance and gained the title of the performer of the decade. That is no small feat in itself.

After 24 years, Director David Dhawan is all set to bring the magic back on the big screen with the adaptation of Coolie No.1 with new star cast but same essence. In the new Coolie No.1, his son Varun Dhawan will reprise Govinda’s role while Sara Ali Khan will step into Karisma’s shoes as the leading lady of the film.

Considering Varun Dhawan has established himself as a commercial hero with films like Main Tera Hero and Judwaa, he seems like an apt fit for the role. He can dance, He can evoke laughter and He can be the ideal Bollywood hero that a story like Coolie No. 1 requires. Since David Dhawan is himself stepping on-board for the direction of the film, he would be able to capture the beat of the characters and the story.

With this, Sara Ali Khan is not just a pretty face. Two films old, Sara has proved her acting mettle in Kedarnath and Simmba. While her role was quite restrictive in masala action film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh, her charm as a leading masala film heroine is apparent in the song Aankh Maare. The fresh pairing of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan surely bring something new to the table while experienced actors like Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Raval and Johny Lever are expected to turn up the entertainment quotient and bring back the 90s charm.

However, a lot does depend upon the freshness and effectiveness of the script as we have seen a lot of films in the recent past slacking at the cinema screens due to poor writing. For now, we can just wait for May 1, 2020, i.e Coolie No. 1 release date.

