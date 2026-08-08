Cop on Duty for Salman Khan’s Security Collapses Outside Mumbai Home; Dies of Heart Attack

A 41-year-old police constable deployed on security duty outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence reportedly died after falling ill and collapsing. According to a senior Mumbai Police official, the constable, identified as Ganesh, was posted outside the actor’s home as part of his security cover.

The incident took place while Ganesh was on duty. Other policemen at the spot rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the constable died of a heart attack. The incident comes as Salman Khan continues to remain under tight security due to threats against him.

Why Is Salman Khan Under Heavy Security?

Salman Khan has been provided enhanced security amid threats linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi has repeatedly threatened the actor over the alleged killing of a black buck in the 1990s. The incident was linked to the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

Security around Salman was further tightened after a shooting outside his Bandra home in 2024.

Two men on a motorcycle allegedly fired several shots outside Galaxy Apartments. The investigation later found that the attack was aimed at intimidating the actor and was allegedly carried out on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi also came into the national spotlight after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.

Salman Khan Once Spoke About Security Concerns

Salman has previously spoken about living under constant security. During a media interaction last year, the actor admitted that moving with a large security team can sometimes become difficult.

However, he said he was not afraid of the threats and had left his safety in God’s hands. Salman told the media, “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai (It’s all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That’s all). Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem”.

The death of the policeman has now brought fresh attention to the security arrangements around the actor and the risks faced by personnel deployed on such duties.