Monday, October 7, 2024
‘Coraline’ To Re-release In Theatres In 2D, 3D This Halloween

The re-release will begin on October 31 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, Austria, and Ecuador, with more countries to be added. France and Italy will also get special anniversary screenings in November.

There’s  good news for Coraline fans who missed the film’s summer return. Laika Studios is bringing the beloved stop-motion film back to theatres starting on Halloween, reported Deadline.

Following its highly successful re-release in August, which grossed over USD 53 million globally, Laika has teamed up with Fathom Events in the U.S. and Trafalgar Releasing internationally for another run. The 2009 dark fantasy film will now be available in newly remastered 3D as well as 2D formats.

Apart from watching Coraline, viewers will also get a sneak peek at Laika’s upcoming film Wildwood. The re-release will begin on October 31 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, Austria, and Ecuador, with more countries to be added. France and Italy will also get special anniversary screenings in November.

“Everyone at LAIKA is elated by the global success of the Coraline re-release and we’re delighted to offer one more chance to see it this year during Halloween festivities,” said David Burke, Laika’s chief marketing and operations officer.

“In addition to becoming Fathom’s highest-grossing release in the US, Coraline set box office records in multiple international territories, including the UK and Mexico, through our partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. We are humbled by the millions of fans around the world who came out to experience Coraline in dazzling remastered 3D on the big screen this summer, making the 15th anniversary a cultural phenomenon,” David added.

According to Laika, the August re-release is now the highest-grossing re-release in the U.S. over the last decade. It also holds the record for the highest lifetime U.S. gross for a stop-motion animated film, surpassing classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Chicken Run.

Tickets for the Halloween re-release are now on sale in the US.

MUST READ | Katy O’ Brian Joins The Cast Of ‘The Running Man’ Remake

(With inputs from ANI)

