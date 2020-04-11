Coronavirus: Bollywood actors are extending their gratitude towards doctors, hospital staff, Mumbai Police, BMC, nurses and other essential workers. Actor Aamir Khan shares a warm note on twitter. Check the post here

Coronavirus: From donating to PM CARES, Maharastra CM’s Fund to spreading awareness related to deadly COVID-19 pandemic, actors are leaving no stone unturned to do every bit as a responsible citizen of India. Actor Aamir Khan on Saturday shared a thanking note for the frontline workers on twitter.

Expressing the gratitude towards essential workers, the note reads, appreciating the great work of doctors, hospital staff, Mumbai Police, Maharashtra administration, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and others who are serving the nation, heartiest thank you to all who are 24X7 working fearlessly in the time of coronavirus crisis.

On the other hand, actors like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar also shared a warm note on twitter thanking essential workers for serving the nation, amid coronavirus outbreak in India. Actors Akshay Kumar took to twitter and wrote: There are workers who are working 24 x7 to save the lives of people. Let’s stay united and say Dilse Thank you to all.

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, Mumbai police in full filmi way responded to all of them, which is winning the internet. Mumbai police from then official twitter handle shared a video where policemen are expressing their views if they got a chance to stay in quarantine, what they will do, to which some gave emotional replies while others desired to spend time with family.

Watch the video here:

Feel that the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Talking about the current situation, the infected numbers of COVID-19 are increasing rapidly, the current total cases found in India 7,447, while the death toll at 239.

The most ‘Shaandaar’ support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together ‘Jab We Meet’ post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/OrliU3BtXZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Taking no ‘half’ measures to ensure safety from #corona in Mumbai – a city with millions of ‘Ishaqzaades’ in love with it! https://t.co/fvwRIoAk5l — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App