COVID-19: After fully recovered from the deadly virus, actor Purab Kohli wrote a thanking note to his fans for showing support. The actor also requested his fans to stay indoors, as the body will be the only weapon in the battle against coronavirus.

COVID-19: Maharashtra is the worst-hit state from the coronavirus pandemic. The infected numbers are proliferating day by day. Even Bollywood is affected by the deadly contagion, recently Chennai Express producer Karim Morani with daughters have been tested positive, on the other hand, Hip Hip Hurray actor Purab Kohli and his family were earlier found infected by the deadly virus.

Howbeit, after his recovery, the actor wrote a warm note on Instagram, thanking all his fans for sending blessings to him and his family. He shared a family photo with a note which reads, a big thank you to all for extending wishes warm, felt a strong bolt of love from all the well-wishers. He and his family are now fully recovered.

Through his note, the actor urged people to stay indoors, as that’s the way to put brakes in the spread of this pandemic. Right now all should stay inside, conserve their energy levels as it will build strength in the body.

If in case, a person gets infected, his body will be the only real weapon against COVID-19. With that, his whole family extended gratitude towards the front line workers who are keeping their and family health at risk to serve the nation, a big shout out, it reads.

Earlier also, the actor shared his experience of COVID-19 and wrote: From the last few days, we struggling will symptoms like common flu, sputum cough, and felt uneasiness in the chest with fever which was horrid then it vanished. They were constantly in touch with GP on the phone.

