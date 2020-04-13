Coronavirus: For those who are looking for how to take care of senior citizens in the time coronavirus crisis, here's megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daily fitness routine which will inspire you to outline the schedule for your dear ones, check out here

Coronavirus: In time of the COVID-19 crisis, where positive infected cases are staggering and rising continuously. Health is the only weapon to fight the battle against the contagious virus. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan outlined his daily fitness routine adapted during the virus outbreak. In his latest blog post, the actor disclosed all ways which keeps him active and energetic all day long.

The blog reads– 9 hrs of sleep is a must, after that he does pranayama (yoga). For breakfast, his diet includes almond protein drink, porridge, coconut water, probiotic dose, bananas, dates, apple. The actor also emphasises on taking amala juice, holy basil (tulsi pata) and lots of water in a day.

Talking about Amitabh’s helping hands towards the nation, the actor donated to PM CARES, Maharashtra CM’s Fund, he is also supporting daily wage workers, who do odd jobs on film sets, the initiative was supported by Kalyan Jewelers and Sony Pictures Networks India.

Check the post here:

No doubt, Bollywood is playing an active role in spreading information related to the deadly virus and the importance of social distancing. Recently a short film was developed by virtual director Prasoon Pandey, where stars from Tollywood to Pollywood were featured in it. The film was shot with an aim to teach viewers the significance of staying indoor and how small steps taken can bring a big difference in mitigating the spread of disease.

Watch the short-film, Family:

Talking about India’s scenario coping with novel coronavirus, the nationwide lockdown has been imposed by the government to break the spreading cycle of the virus, people are also supporting the Government’s decision by making big and small scarifies for the greater good.

