Coronavirus: This won’t be wrong to say that with the increasing number of cases of coronavirus, the fear among the public is also increasing. A total of 3,030 active cases have been reported in India till now among which the most affected state is Maharastra with 490 cases and 24 deaths. Recently, reports revealed that Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande’s apartment complex in Mumbai has been sealed after a resident tested COVID-19 positive.

As per reports, the actor’s Mallad apartment, where many other actors like Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma- Aditya Redji also live has been cordoned off as a resident who returned from Spain some days back developed symptoms of coronavirus. Talking about the history of the patient, he was tested negative when he returned from Spain at the airport and was advised self-quarantine for 15 days but on his 12th day, he developed some symptoms and rushed to the hospital with his wife.

Though he himself tested positive, his wife results negative. Further, all those residents who came in contact with the couple also went for testing and all are negative. The apartment has been shut and the police is guarding the place to avoid anyone entering and exiting the building.

Ashita Dhawan, who is a resident of the same apartment also confirmed the news and praised the BMC and the police for taking strict actions and for being helpful for other residents. She also revealed that BMC officials are also helping the residents for getting essential commodities like medicines for the people.

