Coronavirus: Bollywood stands united in the coronavirus crisis, actor Anushka Sharma recently wrote a note expressing her disagreement towards the attack on medical officials who are being treated badly during working to save lives instead of putting their lives at risk.

Coronavirus: The situation is getting tense day by day, as positive infected cases are unfathomable and rising, by looking at the current data, no signs of ebbing away. Bollywood has played a key role in spreading awareness related to the contagious virus, meanwhile, actor Anushka Sharma severely criticizes the act of attacking front line workers.

Through her Instagram handle, Anushka showed disagreement towards all who are badly treating essential workers. The actor wrote: Deeply disturbed by knowing how medical officials and patients are treated discriminately. The current situation demands unity, care for each other and not to disrespect anyone. She shared another note which reads, when distresses, then bring a change until then a person always complains.

Anushka has had been seen bringing out the social issues, earlier she expressed her concern over migrants heading towards there home, amid lockdown. She said, its painful to see how people are struggling to get food, water, and shelter which is basic for most, but for some its a necessity. Being in quarantine made her understood how blessed she is, the actress added.

Check the post here:

According to IANS Anushka with husband Virat Kohli donated Rs 3 crore to the PM CARE fund. Talking about their quarantine period, the duo is enjoying to the fullest, as they are enjoying homemade golgappas, besan burfi, photos posted on their Instagram. Earlier this week, she sahred a family photo playing monopoly with her family where all were seen smilling ear to ear

Check the post here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App