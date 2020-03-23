Coronavirus: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor found positive in her coronavirus re-examination. Earlier she was found positive with the low concentration of virus in her body but this time the condition is even worst.

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor who has been alleged to hide her foreign trip history amid coronavirus again found positive with coronavirus. The actress was found positive on March 14, she was suspected at Mumbai airport as she returns to India on March 10 and did not share her travel history. Kanika Kapoor was re-examined where the level of coronavirus was increased in her body. Although her health is still stable, said reports.

After Kanika found positive, the investigation began to find out the people who came in her contact. Her friend Ojas Desai Desai was found negative, the administration is still investigating the people in the three parties that she attending after coming from abroad. Kanika also met a few political leaders, MP Dushyant Singh, Rajasthan former Cm Vasundhra Raje, UP Health Minister and others. They all went into self-quarantine after Kanika found positive. Fortunately, they all have found negative.

Kanika also faced a huge criticism on social media, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher and other digs on her. Whereas Sonam Kapoor took her stand and also faced the harsh reactions for supporting her. Kanika Kapoor has been charged with for 4 FIR, it states that Kanika Kapoor was aware of the infection and she did not take precautions for it. She tried to spread the harmful virus. Kanika Kapoor in her defense said that she had no clue about the virus and she even did not felt any symptoms for it. It was very difficult to understand if something has happened.

