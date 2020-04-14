Coronavirus: For the second time Ra One producer Karim Morani tests positive. Currently, he is admitted to Nanavati hospital, in Mumbai. However, his daughter Shaza and Zoa Morani has now fully recovered and in self-isolation for 14 days.

Coronavirus: According to the reports people who are fully recovered from coronavirus, there’s a chance of getting the symptoms of deadly virus back with the virus, as some of the recovered patients have been readmitted to the hospitals, however, the news is still not confirmed by World Health Organisation but few reinfected cases have been found in South Korean announced by administration envoy.

Talking about infected cases found in Bollywood, then singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Purab Kohli, Ra One producer Karim Morani with his both the daughters, Zoa and Shaza found positive. However, both the daughter has been recovered fully and is in-home self-isolation for 14 days as per the medical official guidelines.

Meanwhile, Karim tested positive again in a second test for novel coronavirus. His sample was tested at Nanavati Hospital which showed positive, however, he is recovering fast in Mumbai. Report printed on a leading website, that in past Karim had survived 2 major heart attacks and also gone through one bypass surgery.

Before admitted to the hospital, Karim’s health showed no symptoms related to COVID-19 but after a test, he came positive, however, his condition is currently stable. On the other hand, Zoa wrote a long warm note on Instagram for the frontline workers and her story as a COVID-19 patient.

She even thanked the media for covering the accept in warm and sensitive way. Through her post, she urged her fans to stay at home to combat the spread of the virus. Comparing to other countries–United Kingdom, Europe, Italy and Spain, India has tackled the enigma virus by imposing nationwide lockdown across the nation, and stopped the transit of people in phase I of the virus.

