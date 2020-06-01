Choreographer and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actor Mohena Kumari, her family, famous religious leader and MLA Satpal Maharaj from their Uttrakahand Palace along with the 17 staff members test positive for coronavirus. Mohena is a princess of Rewa, she got married to Suyash in Haridwar. He is a son of spiritual leader Satpal Maharaj who is also MLA from Uttrakhand and has massive followers all over the country. Satpal Maharaj has attended the meeting a few days ago hosted by the Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Trivender Singh.

The Ministers present in the meeting are now being tested and the family has taken under quarantine, firstly Mohena’s mother-in-law tested positive for coronavirus and then the people in direct contact were tested. The entire family found infected, also, the staff in the Royal Palace also found positive. A many people on daily basis visit the palace to help and other stuff. The government is tracking others too.

Mohena is Choreographer, she was made her television appearance first with the Dance Reality show and go her fans all around then she got married in a spiritual family. She has been seen is a television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, after she took the decision to get married she gets her time for the family and her in-laws. Mohena has shared that much her life has changed and how happy she was about her marriage. Her royal wedding made headlines, even attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rest also kept eye on them.

