Coronavirus: According to reports surfacing online, Anita Raaj’s Pali Hill building has been fully sealed by BMC as a resident has been tested positive of COVID-19. On the other hand, the guard of Anita’s building claimed that she had partied with few visitors and didn’t follow society rules of social distancing.

After that, cops arrived at her apartment for investigation and filed an FIR against her. Digging deep into the matter, a leading website contacted the Khar Police station and spoke to PSI Thaskar who confirmed the news.

Thaskar said, five visitors came to her house out of which three remained there, and when all five were leaving the building guard saw that he immediately called to police and narrated the whole matter. Currently, an FIR has been filed against all the five, including her husband Sunil Hingorani. The complaint has been lodged on the basis of not following the guidelines of social distancing.

Meanwhile, Anita reacted to the situation and said, her husband is a doctor by profession, and one of his friends needed medical emergency aid, so, on the humanitarian grounds, her husband agreed to help them. Anita further said, no FIR has been lodged against them.

According to reports, when the nationwide lockdown was announced, since then the society has banned all the outsiders to enter the building. Talking about the current cases in the state Maharastra, the infected cases has now jumped to 5,652 with a death toll of 269. While total cases in India reached to 21,700 and 686 death has been recorded, according to Health Ministry.

