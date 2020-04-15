Coronavirus crisis: Actor and comedian Bharti Singh shared a video requesting to public to help the street dogs and not to abandon their pets, due to rumours. Watch the video here

Coronavirus crisis: After the coronavirus outbreak in India, the nationwide lockdown has been imposed till May 3. However, one part of life has been neglected by all, that is stray animals, who are currently roaming on streets for water and food. Most of the families in Britain, Italy, China, and The United States have dumped their pets due to the rumors of COVID-19 can transmit by animals. Actor and comedian Bharti Singh raised her concern on it, and shared a video where she can be seen requesting people to feed animals.

Bharti further said it’s heartwrenching that due to no food dogs in the Film City are dying, amid lockdown. Kindly come forward and feed them. These poor animals cannot speak, but they are in need. So, all the animal lovers help them in a difficult time

Even comedian Kapil Sharma made an appeal to the public, to look after animals. He said the virus doesn’t spread due to pets, its just rumors. No one should abandon their animals, offer them food as they are in need. Other actors–Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan, and Karan Patel also urged their fans to do the same, as many animals are losing their lives.

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, actress Shraddha Kapoor extended her helping hands and donated to feed all the stray animals. She contributed to an NGO that looks after all the animals roaming on the streets. People For Animals India (NGO) thanked her for showing love to PAWSITIVE hearts.

Check the post here:

@ShraddhaKapoor

Please show love to the voiceless

PAWSITIVE HEARTS is an initiative launched by PFA in order to overcome the problem of starvation among animals during lockdown

Link:https://t.co/123KlF41d4

Note-Contributions to the cause will be eligible for Tax ExemptionU/S 80G — People For Animals India (@pfaindia) April 13, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App