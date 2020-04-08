Coronavirus: Actress Divyanka Tripathi always inspires people with her every move. Due to lockdown, Tripathi shares some of her beauty secrets with a leading website, where she talks about right food and basic skin routine. Check out here

Coronavirus: The quarantine period is all about learning, self-analyzing and adapting a good habit that will stay will you forever. Actress Divyanka Tripathi is doing the same, as she is focusing more on her fitness, talking to a daily website, Tripathi reveals various beauty secrets which you will love to know.

In the live session, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress unveils the secret of her gorgeous skin and said, on a daily basis she goes for basic regime– toning, moisturizing and face washing. Every morning just after she gets out of her bed, she washes her face will cold water to wake all pores of her skin.

Talking about Tripathi’s health hair, on alternative days she shampoos her hair so, as too much of shampooing is not good for hair. To keep up the good blood circulation, Divyanka does her workout at night. She also talked about on the benefits of healthy food and said, it’s very crucial to eat right and her hubby Vivek Dahiya keeps a check on her fitness.

Check the post here:

On the other hand, she is also honing new skills during this quarantine period. Indeed that the right way to deal with the situation, hope Divyanka Tripathi’s fitness routine will inspire you to do the same!

On the professional front, the actor has done some titular roles in serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allah.abadwale. Currently, she is part of Yeh Hai Chahatein the Spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

