Coronavirus global: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra will participate in the global concert, One World: Together At Home. The concert has been organised by Global Citizen and World Health Organisation (WHO) with an aim to raise funds for medical staffs to provide better hazmat suits with other necessities to them.

Coronavirus global: The global coronavirus crisis is turning worse, some countries like Italy, Spain, Britain, the United States have hit hard by COVID-19. While India’s is in standstill position in terms of community spread as nationwide lockdown somewhere working to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus. So, to spread the message of stand united in the fight against COVID-19, World Heath Organisation organized a global concert where influential personalities from the entertainment industry will join to support the event, One World Together At Home.

Earlier today, actor Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have confirmed their participation in One World: Together At Home which will be held on April 18. Khan tweeted: He is in support of health care workers. They need support in the time of the COVID-19 crisis.

While Priyanka also tweeted and wrote: 4 days to go in joining Global Citizen event, One World: Together At Home. In the event, global health experts will be present, including some performances to support WHO’s fund.

Check the post:

Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome — a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: https://t.co/UlyDDSy7Rl pic.twitter.com/SOVmaF86ps — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 14, 2020

Just 4 more days till I join @glblctzn for One World: #TogetherAtHome. The historic special will include leading global health experts and performances in support of @WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund. Tune in on April 18: https://t.co/Fqcpbtkt0c pic.twitter.com/nD5YhxicRx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 14, 2020

In the event, various celebrities from Hollywood to Bollywood will grace it. The global concert has been curated by singer Lady Gaga while Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will be hosting it on Sunday, April 18.

From turning personal office space into quarantine facilities to providing essential equipment to frontline health care workers, @iamsrk is stepping up against COVID-19. He’ll be joining us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome: https://t.co/fR8cmRPVA1 pic.twitter.com/zK2C76sYzZ — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

.@ladygaga has a million reasons why we must step up support for vaccine development in response to COVID-19. Take action for global health by tuning in on April 18 to One World: #TogetherAtHome 👉 https://t.co/4RbkF8bTzW pic.twitter.com/y3qJIAcscv — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 15, 2020

Talking about other celebs, then J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Keith Urban will also join the concert.

.@PearlJam’s Eddie Vedder is a dedicated Global Citizen who always steps up to tackle the world’s most pressing issues. On April 18 at 8 p.m. ET, he’ll be taking a stand against the COVID-19 pandemic at One World: #TogetherAtHome 👉 https://t.co/rn4Dbv6Dq6 pic.twitter.com/X4znN71oCy — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 15, 2020

According to a statement by the organizers, the concert has been organized with an aim to raise funds for frontline healthcare workers, so that better protective gear and other necessities can be taken care of with it.

