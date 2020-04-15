Coronavirus global: The global coronavirus crisis is turning worse, some countries like Italy, Spain, Britain, the United States have hit hard by COVID-19. While India’s is in standstill position in terms of community spread as nationwide lockdown somewhere working to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus. So, to spread the message of stand united in the fight against COVID-19, World Heath Organisation organized a global concert where influential personalities from the entertainment industry will join to support the event, One World Together At Home.

Earlier today, actor Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have confirmed their participation in One World: Together At Home which will be held on April 18. Khan tweeted: He is in support of health care workers. They need support in the time of the COVID-19 crisis.

While Priyanka also tweeted and wrote: 4 days to go in joining Global Citizen event, One World: Together At Home. In the event, global health experts will be present, including some performances to support WHO’s fund.

Check the post:

In the event, various celebrities from Hollywood to Bollywood will grace it. The global concert has been curated by singer Lady Gaga while Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will be hosting it on Sunday, April 18.

Talking about other celebs, then J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Keith Urban will also join the concert.

According to a statement by the organizers, the concert has been organized with an aim to raise funds for frontline healthcare workers, so that better protective gear and other necessities can be taken care of with it.

