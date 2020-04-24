Coronavirus: The show maker of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega started shooting off a latest episode where all the actors will record their part on their mobile phone, then it will be patch and edited.

Coronavirus: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, shooting in Bollywood has put on halt, amid lockdown. However, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega show makers have now came up with a new plan to develop episodes, where actors will now shoot their part from homes and later it all be edited by the video editor.

Lead actor Nishant Malkani said, for the time the cast of the show will record their part from their homes. It’s a trial with a hope for a smooth run, so all will record their dialogues on the phone, later all the videos will be patched together. Currently, they all had shot a scene of a family member, and his wife.

Whilst, Anuj Kholi said, it’s an opportunity to utilize the technology in the right direction. The director of the show gives them all the detailing related to shot and from which angle it has to be shot and dialogues. After finalizing the recorded scenes it will be woven together.

Watch Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega episode:

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega news, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega episode, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega shooting begins, Nishant Malkani, Kanika Mann

Talking about the plot, it’s quite intriguing as it showcases the real-life struggle of a girl name Guddan, who lost her mother at a very tender age, which led to her stepmother entry who has always underestimated her by stating Guddan you can’t do. Kanika Mann as Guddan Gupta Jindal, Nishant Singh Malkani as Akshat Jindal, Shweta Mahadik as Durga Chaubey Jindal, and Sehrish Ali as Lakshmi Agarwal Jindal are in the lead role.

Meanwhile, talking about Maharastra growing cases of COVID-19, it has now crossed the mark of 5,000 with total cases–5,652 with a death toll of 269.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App