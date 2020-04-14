Coronavirus: On Tuesday morning, PM Narendra Modi at 10 am sharp announced the lockdown extension till May 3, the step has been taken by looking at the staggering rise of infected cases in the country. So, lockdown extension is the only way to combat the spread of the enigma virus. Here's how Bollywood and TV celebs reacted to the lockdown 2.0.

Bollywood and TV celebs also welcomed the decision and lauded PM Modi for taking stern action in the time of the COVID-19 crisis. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Agnihotri, Ameesha Patel, Gaurav Kapur, Rajeev Khandelwal, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel and others expressed their views on social media with a motivating note for their fans.

Actor Neil shared a video and captioned it with a cryptic note, all future plans ready? While Rangoli Chandel praises the PM Modi’s decision and wrote: Glad to hear the news, even state ministers took the right decision to extend the lockdown for another few weeks. Applauding, Ameesha Patel wrote: an absolutely needed decision, its a bit difficult, but small sacrifices will bring good for the nation.

Check the post here:

Friends, You can achieve all this before 3rd May: – lose weight/ be fitter

– learn about food

– learn a new skill

– throw away what you don’t need/live light

– discover new ideas and be ready for #NewWorld

– discover your #CreativeConsciousness

– be succesful #Lockdown2 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 14, 2020

Lockdown extended till 3rd may .. we will stay strong .. #stayhome pl . #quarantine . Salute to all our fronliners.. https://t.co/36tt1ivoKP — Arjun Bijlani #MajorNikhilManikrishnan (@Thearjunbijlani) April 14, 2020

Let’s respect what our Prime Minister just said. It is in the interest of the entire country. Stay indoors, stay safe. #CoronaUpdatesInIndia — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) April 14, 2020

Glad Modi extended the lock down, I also liked the decision about the states where it’s increasing will remain shut while others which become Corona free can start to operate, good jo karega woh Bharega, but the speech was too short, wish Modi ji would motivate us little more. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 14, 2020

Indeed, it was a righteous decision taken by PM Modi’s with an aim– Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi, which means life and country both are important to run the nation. PM Modi also gave 7 mantras for the people in quarantine which are as follows: Take intensive care of senior citizens in your home, especially those who are suffering from chronic disease. Second, don’t flout the lockdown and wear a face mask, if in case a person doesn’t have, wear a homemade mask.

Address to the nation. https://t.co/26sVP2br5n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

Third, follow the AYUSH ministry directives for boosting immunity. Fourth Aarogya Setu Mobile App is a must App. Fifth, do your bit by taking care of the needy people around you. Sixth, respect essential workers. Seventh, in the time of coronavirus crisis don’t furlough the workers.

