Coronavirus: Hacked star Hina Khan is among those actresses who is making the most of her quarantine time in educating her fans or by entertaining them with her unique type of content through videos. From a long time, Hina Khan is seen passing out important tips for fighting from coronavirus pandemic. After teaching the correct way of wearing masks, Hina Khan has recently shared another video showcasing the process of making reusable masks at home considering the shortage of masks in the markets.

In the video, Hina Khan can be seen teaching the process of making the masks step by step. Hina Khan also added that it is necessary for the public to follow the instructions given by the Ministry of Health to make masks at home. She also revealed that these small initiatives will help to reduce the burden of the health sector by contributing small bits.

Talking about the process of making the masks, Hina Khan first took quirky cloth pieces to make the masks a little colorful and interesting. Further, she narrated the entire process and gave the final shape to her mask by stitching it slowly. In the end, she completed making the mask by adding the elastic bands to both ends with proper measurements.

Not this one, the hottie also made a mask for her dad and urged people to take some small steps sitting at home to lower down the burden of the health departments and to take proper precautions during this outbreak as the number of cases is increasing day by day. Now, this is not the first time, Hina Khan earlier has also shared various videos of sanitizing fruits and vegetables before bringing them home and also how to wear the mask properly.

