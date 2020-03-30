Coronavirus: Hina Khan recently shared photos of her sketch which is inspired by the lockdown in the entire country. Take a look at the pictures—

Coronavirus: This won’t be wrong to say that the only actress who is utilizing her lockdown time to the fullest is Television diva Hina Khan. From sweating it out on the staircase of her house, making hilarious videos with her family to now sharing her self-made sketches, Hina Khan is no doubt an allrounder and her Instagram profile also hints so. Recently, the hottie shared some pictures of her recent sketch which is inspired by the current scenario of the country.

In her sketch, Hina Khan has drawn the map of India which has a big lock in the middle which indicates the 21-day lockdown in the entire country imposed by the government due to coronavirus outbreak. In the caption, Hina Khan said that the picture communicates more than thousand words and all the difficulties which the entire country is facing.

Not just this, earlier Hina Khan also shared some videos to educate people about this pandemic and also informed them how to take all the precautions during this time. Further, she also shared a video where she directed the people the correct way of wearing masks. The entire country is currently at a crucial point and it is very necessary that public follow the rules and regulations given by the government and practice social distancing.

On the work front, Hina Khan is among the highest-paid actresses in Television and has also ventured in Bollywood by appearing in Vikram Bhatt’s thriller film Hacked with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. Further, she was also seen in the web film Damaged 2.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s videos:

