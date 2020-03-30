Coronavirus: This won’t be wrong to say that the only actress who is utilizing her lockdown time to the fullest is Television diva Hina Khan. From sweating it out on the staircase of her house, making hilarious videos with her family to now sharing her self-made sketches, Hina Khan is no doubt an allrounder and her Instagram profile also hints so. Recently, the hottie shared some pictures of her recent sketch which is inspired by the current scenario of the country.
In her sketch, Hina Khan has drawn the map of India which has a big lock in the middle which indicates the 21-day lockdown in the entire country imposed by the government due to coronavirus outbreak. In the caption, Hina Khan said that the picture communicates more than thousand words and all the difficulties which the entire country is facing.
Not just this, earlier Hina Khan also shared some videos to educate people about this pandemic and also informed them how to take all the precautions during this time. Further, she also shared a video where she directed the people the correct way of wearing masks. The entire country is currently at a crucial point and it is very necessary that public follow the rules and regulations given by the government and practice social distancing.
My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge..And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown #21DayLockDown #StayIndoors #Meditation #SketchingTime
On the work front, Hina Khan is among the highest-paid actresses in Television and has also ventured in Bollywood by appearing in Vikram Bhatt’s thriller film Hacked with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. Further, she was also seen in the web film Damaged 2.
#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.
All the appreciation in the world for the Health Care Professionals. And obviously I am not an expert of any kind, hence I did my research and jotted down instructions by experts. This is an attempt from my side to reach to people who would watch their favourites and dedicate a few minutes to listen to them and if I can reach out to just a percentage of people out there .. I hope it will make a difference for good.
Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks..This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirely🙏 since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.
I accept your challenge @geetaphogat Great initiative @smritiiraniofficial As I explained in my video yesterday, The single most important way to stay safe from Covid-19 is washing hands with any soap for minimum 20 seconds.. #CoronaVirus #WeShallGetThruThisTogether #CoronaFreeWorld I further nominate @mrunalofficial2016 @dabbooratnani @priyanksharmaaa @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf @bharti.laughterqueen