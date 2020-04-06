Coronavirus: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Ankita Lokhande among others show their full support for the nation against this fight from coronavirus by becoming a part of PM Modi's 9 Baje 9 minute call. Take a look at the pictures—

Coronavirus: Some days back through a video call message, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to the entire country to reunite to fight the battle against coronavirus by lighting candles and lamps at their homes on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes. This activity was like a morale-boosting exercise that together we all can fight and will fight for the virus. Further, it was also a tribute to all those fighting and all those who are helping the survivors.

Now, when the entire nation is together how can celebrities be far for taking forward such a beautiful initiative. Recently, many Television stars like Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurrana shared pictures on their Instagram handles showcasing full support to the nation for fighting from the coronavirus pandemic. While Hina Khan gave a traditional touch by dressing up in an ethnic suit and becoming a part of the initiative, Sanjivni actress Surbhi Chandna also shared a video cheering up and clapping for Modi’s initiative.

Further Bigg Boss lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana also shared pictures by participating in 9 baje 9 minute activity. Moreover, Arjun Bijlani also posted a video lifting up the moods with an energetic song Suno Gaur Se Duniya Valo.

Further, Debina Bonnerjee, Sharad Kelkar, Juhi Parmar, Kamya Punjabi, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Prince Chaudhary, Rohitashv Gour and Kushal Tandon also shared videos and photos to lift up moods and to build up the confidence that together we will fight from this.

