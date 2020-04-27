Coronavirus: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan shares a motivational video doing a strength training exercise, amid lockdown. TV czarina Ekta Kapoor also praises her video and places a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Coronavirus: One of the most versatile actresses of the TV industry, Hina Khan recently shared her workout video, where she can be seen doing strength training at her Mumbai apartment. In the 40 second video, Hina donned black jeggings with a sports top and tied a high ponytail and completed her gym look with black gymming shoes.

She captioned the video, which reads: Don’t count the quarantine days, make the days count.. Indeed the video is quite inspirational, and much needed in the time of lockdown. The video got more than 80 thousand views, with appreciating comments for her, as she is making the best use of time. Even TV czarina Ekta Kapoor couldn’t resist to praise her and placed a heart emoji in the comment box.

A user wrote: Hina is fabulous in every way. While another user wrote: She is hard working as even in fasting she working out. Allah blesses you. The third user wrote: Giving major fitness goals, thank you.

Meanwhile, talking about her bit in the time of the novel coronavirus crisis, from sharing DIY mask video to appealing people to maintain social distancing, Hina tried every possible way to create awareness related to the contagious virus.

The diva shared the technique of cleaning groceries which are purchased during quarantine, where she urged her fans to wash every packet thoroughly with a soap and Dettol water.

On the professional front, the diva is basking in success as her serials–Kasautii Zindagii Kay garnered the highest TRP with that role as Komolika was much appreciated by all.

