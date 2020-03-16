Coronavirus in India: Amid the rising number of Coronavirus in India, Bollywood actors are coming forward to spread the awareness related to the pandemic virus. After Parineeti Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor, now Hina Khan urged people to not hit the gym and stay indoor.

Coronavirus in India: The infected cases of novel Coronavirus in India are increasing rapidly, the Government of India came forward to protect its people and urged themselves to keep safe by avoiding public gatherings. While Bollywood also joined hands with the cause, as actor Parineeti Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, director-producer Ekta Kapoor appealed to their fans to take safety precautions. Recently, Hina Khan also raised her concern towards growing the growing cases of COVID- 19.

Through her latest post, Hina requested her fans to not to hit the gym and stay indoor. She shared a photograph of a closed gym due to Pandemic virus and wrote: well-appreciated lets workout at home and avoid the gym. Indeed small efforts create a big difference. The post was acknowledged by her fans and they wrote: Yes, we are taking safety measure related to it. Thank you.

Check the post:

On the professional front, she is riding high in her career as she has big-budget films like The Country of Blind, Lines, Soulmate, and Wish List. With that, she also tried her fortune in web series, for her stellar performance she was appraised by the fans and critics. Recently she was seen in Vikram Bhatt’s horror film Hacked. Talking about the current situation of the country then, more than 100 people have been found infected, where Maharashtra is the first state with the maximum number of 33 cases, while, Kerala accounted to be the second most infected state with 24.

Hina’s message on Coronavirus:

