Coronavirus In India: While nationwide lockdown has been imposed in India, people are spending their quarantine with near and dear ones, however, some are still actively working to protect the nation–Doctors, firefighter, nurses, media and others. They are not only exposing themselves to the deadly virus but also bearing attacks made on them, amid performing their duty.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana through his recent Instagram post condemns the heinous attacks on police officers and wrote: After reading some reports that cops and security personnel are being attacked during their duties, it’s heinous. The actor further wrote the cops are risking their lives so that all can be protected. Condemning such acts, he wrote: All should respect them and celebrate the police force. Jai Hind.
Not just that, he also shared actor also shared an eye-opener poem video, written on the lower class people, where he salutes the trash cleaners, security guard, sewage picker and to those who are doing still doing all small jobs to protect us. In the video, he even talked about the fine line between poor and rich people, which no one respected as poor’s are also an essential part of the society which no one cared about, and currently, they are the ones who are helping all in need. Through his poem, he urged his fans to continue treating good to those, as they are the real heroes, including front line workers.
Check the post here:
The actor also entertains his fans by positing funny and happy video and tries to lighten up the mood in the time of crisis and stress all around. On the professional front, his career has reached the pinnacle, as SubhMangalam Savadhaan was a big hit. For the year 2020, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitaboo.
यहाँ कोई मित्र नहीं है, कोई आश्वस्त चरित्र नहीं है, सब अर्धनिर्मित है| अर्धनिर्मित इमारतें हैं, अर्धनिर्मित बच्चों कि शरारतें हैं, अर्धनिर्मित ज़िन्दगी कि शर्ते हैं, अर्धनिर्मित जीवन पाने के लिए लोग रोज़ यहाँ मरते हैं| अर्धनिर्मित है यहाँ के प्रेमियों का प्यार, अर्धनिर्मित है यहाँ मनुष्यों के जीवन के आधार| आज का दिन अर्धनिर्मित है, न धूप है, न छाओं है, मंजिल कि डगर से विपरीत चलते पाँव है| | अर्धनिर्मित सी सेहत है, न कभी देखा निरोगी काया को, न कभी दिल से कहा अलविदा माया को, हमारी अर्धनिर्मित सी कहानी है, अर्धनिर्मित हमारे युवाओं कि जवानी है| हम रोज़ एक अर्धनिर्मित शय्या पर लेटे हुए एक अर्धनिर्मित सा सपना देखते हैं, उस सपने में हम अपनी अर्धनिर्मित आकांक्षाओं को आसमानों में फेंकते हैं| आसमान को भी इन आकांक्षाओं को समेटकर अर्धनिर्मित होने का एहसास होता होगा, क्योंकि यह आकांक्षाएं हमारी नहीं आसमान की है, बिलकुल वैसे ही जैसे यह अर्धनिर्मित गाथा तुम्हारी है और आयुष्मान की है| -आयुष्मान
Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha. Aaj hum dare hue hain. Jeevit hain par mare hue hain. Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek is duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind. Salaam hai usko jo sadkein saaf karta hai, kachra le kar jaata hai, ghar ka saamaan le kar aata hai. Aur phir apne ghar jaata hai. Par humne unko kabhi izzat dee hee nahi. Hum paise waale hain. Humare baap ka kya jaata hai. Aur woh bechaara darta hai ki coronavirus uske parivaar ko na ho jaaye. Woh apne chote bachche ko choo nahi paata hai. Yeh ameer gareeb ka insaaniyat se pare ka naata hai. Is desh ko gareeb hee chalata tha. Gareeb hee chalayega. Humein is samay bhi sab suvidhaaen gareeb hee dilaayega. Ab jab sab theek ho jaayega toh in logon ko izzat dena. Koi kaam chota nahi hota yeh baat apne palle baandh lena. Aaj doctor nurses, police, humaare security gaurd hain sabse zyaada kaam ke Hum sab Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke Hum bas paise de sakte hain. Hathiyaar de sakte hain. Ladhna unko hai. Unhi ko sab kuch sehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai.