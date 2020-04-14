Coronavirus In India: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana raised his concern over the attacks on police cops. By condemning the heinous attack the actor said respect them as they are keeping their lives at risk to save all. Jai Hind

Coronavirus In India: While nationwide lockdown has been imposed in India, people are spending their quarantine with near and dear ones, however, some are still actively working to protect the nation–Doctors, firefighter, nurses, media and others. They are not only exposing themselves to the deadly virus but also bearing attacks made on them, amid performing their duty.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana through his recent Instagram post condemns the heinous attacks on police officers and wrote: After reading some reports that cops and security personnel are being attacked during their duties, it’s heinous. The actor further wrote the cops are risking their lives so that all can be protected. Condemning such acts, he wrote: All should respect them and celebrate the police force. Jai Hind.

Not just that, he also shared actor also shared an eye-opener poem video, written on the lower class people, where he salutes the trash cleaners, security guard, sewage picker and to those who are doing still doing all small jobs to protect us. In the video, he even talked about the fine line between poor and rich people, which no one respected as poor’s are also an essential part of the society which no one cared about, and currently, they are the ones who are helping all in need. Through his poem, he urged his fans to continue treating good to those, as they are the real heroes, including front line workers.

Check the post here:

The actor also entertains his fans by positing funny and happy video and tries to lighten up the mood in the time of crisis and stress all around. On the professional front, his career has reached the pinnacle, as SubhMangalam Savadhaan was a big hit. For the year 2020, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitaboo.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App