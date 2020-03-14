Coronavirus in India: With an increasing number of coronavirus, celebrities are coming forward to spread awareness related to Covid-19. Director cum producer Ekta Kapoor recently shared a post concerning awareness related to it. Check the latest post.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Amid the rising infected cases in India, Bollywood celebrities are coming forward and urging people to stay safe in this scenario. After Parineeti Chopra, Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, director and producer Ekta Kapoor also raised her concern related to novel coronavirus.

In Kapoor’s recent Tweet, she wrote: Much love to everyone, due to coronavirus stay safe especially when in direct contact with kids or elderly people. Let’s come together spread awareness and brave it less. She even quoted, that she stop visiting temples? Is it important to develop faith then risking life? The post was much appreciated by her fans and while agreeing to her saying, fans wrote: Yes, trying our best to protect ourselves. The post was also liked by Divayanka Tripathi.

On the professional front, Ekta Kapoor doesn’t need anyone support as she is a one-man army when it comes to work, she has set the best example of a bossy lady. For the year 2020, she is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming projects like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Aa Dekhe Zara and many more.

Check the post here:

Talking about novel Coronavirus, more then 80 cases have been reported in India, in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Kerala. With that government requested to the citizen of India, to calm and not to panic while taking some precautionary measures. Reports said, 130000 people have been tested positive, and china, South Korea and Italy have been severely hit with COVID- 19.

Other actors wearing mask:

