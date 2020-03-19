Coronavirus in India: The government of India issued a notice to stay home arrest, as this is the only way to deal with this pandemic virus. Amid television celebrity, Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey shared a hilarious post, where they were seen making Tik Tok videos.

Coronavirus in India: In the wake of rising cases of Coronavirus in India, the Government of India issued a notice for the people of India to stay indoor. All film, TV, web shoots have been canceled, while television celebrities have self-quarantined themselves. During the time of house arrest, celebs are finding new ways to pass their time, likewise Sargun Mehta with husband Ravi Dubey did.

The duo shared a post where they were seen singing Coronavirus aarti, their funny expression will surely make you laugh your heart out! The video got more than 57 thousand views with hundred of lovable comments for them. She captioned it, we know the situation is tense, but what else we can do during this isolation period, social distancing is the only way.

On the professional front, the duo is doing quite well, as Sargun has bagged three PTC Punjabi Film Awards. With that, she also has various big-budget films in her kitty like Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, Qismat 2. Earlier she was featured in Kismat film opposite to Ammy Virk, her stellar performance was highly praised by the audience and critics. While Ravi in 2019 bagged best anchor award in Zee Rishtey Awards.

Talking about the pandemic virus, and its current situation in India– now the total cases has jumped to 172. Currently, Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 44 cases registered, while Kerala is the second most affect sated with 27 cases. The fear of COVID- 19 is gripping the nation, so to control it, the government has banned visitors’ entry from European Union countries, Turkey and the UK country till March 31.

