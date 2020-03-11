Coronavirus in India: After the outbreak of Coronavirus, producer Mou Das raises her concern related to it and said, health more important than festivals as people should take precautionary measures, till then they should keep them self safe.

Coronavirus in India: An ace producer who is known for developing responsible content for the big screen, speaks on the novel coronavirus and avoided the Holi celebration for this year. In her latest interview given to a web portal, Das said, due to coronavirus, avoiding Holi is a righteous way, as health is more important than a festival.

There are so many Holi events that already had been canceled due to the spread of the virus, and the chances of getting affected might increase. Currently, we all should wait, till the time solution comes out, after that we can celebrate every festival, Das added.

Das further said it doesn’t mean a person should not celebrate Holi, but keeping some precautionary measures as the fatal virus is still unknown to all. Meanwhile, she also talked about how she will be going to celebrate this day and said, no plans for Holi as her hectic schedule couldn’t allow her, but spending time with famjam is her way to celebrate the festivals.

However, if she will get the time she will fly back to her home and will celebrate an indoor Holi. Meanwhile, she also raised concerns related to the consumption of water and said, Holi is the festival of colors and not water, so one should use water wisely. There are various states and cities with a scarcity of water, where they even pay for a liter of water, so in this situation, no wrong in saying that water should not be wasted.

Asking about her childhood memory, Das gets nostalgic remembering those days and said, she had a friend group and they all use to challenge each other to paint maximum people with colors. In the afternoon time, elders used to join us and throw each other in the pool. Holi is all about food, family, and friends. She even revealed her favourite song, from the film Sholay.

