Coronavirus: Actor Salman Khan praises his fans, shares a thanking note for abiding lockdown rules. He also pledges to support 25,000 daily wage workers by sending money to their bank accounts.

Coronavirus: Bollywood is playing an active role in spreading awareness related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through their Instagram post actors are urging their fans to abid the lockdown rules and stay safe. Actor Salman Khan is no less to give an eye-opener to his fans, he tries all possible ways to explain the importance of lockdown and social distancing.

Earlier today, Salman shared thanking note to all his fans for understanding and obeying the rules, with some photos of empty streets and temple. The note reads, thank you all for understanding the reality of the situation. May God bless you all, let’s fight against coronavirus, #staysafe #stay home.

The actor’s team also developed a short film, VAASTAV- 2 with a heartwrenching storyline. Where an alcoholic father dies due to coronavirus and infect other members of the family. The video conveys a strong message that the coronavirus crisis is real, so stay indoors and protect your family.

Check the post:

The actor also shared a video on Twitter where he proudly accepts his fear from the COVID-19 pandemic. Requesting his fans the actor said, don’t show bravery as the situation doesn’t demand it, sitting at home is the only way to curb the spread of the virus, so no shame in accepting that we are scared.

Meanwhile, Twitteratis were also roasting Khan for not donating, the actor did a silent donation to PM CARES Fund, he also pledges to support 25,000 workers by sending a paycheck to their bank accounts. No doubt, various prominent personalities came forward and joined the hands in the battle against the deadly virus.

