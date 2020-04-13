Coronavirus in India: Karim Morani's daughter Shaza and Zoa are now discharged from the hospital. Zoa as a COVID-19 patient shares her story and thanked each and every person who was there by her side.

Coronavirus in India: After under intense medical care at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Karim Morani’s daughter Zoa Morani has been finally recovered from the contagious virus, her recent report came negative.

Zoa shared the news on her Instagram Handel along with her happy recovery photo, where she wrote a thanking post for the medical staff who are the real heroes in the battle against COVID-19. The post reads, its a story written by a COVID-19 Positive patient as follows, thank you, mom, dad, and sister for immensely showering love in the critical time, doing all to bring her back home under their safe and warm watch.

During quarantine, she enjoyed hundreds of instructions coming her way to keep safe. Zoa also thanked her boyfriend and wrote, no matter what her mood is, within minutes her mood switch to happy just after seeing him on her phone screen, a bolt of love came from all her near and dear ones, it reads.

Check the post here:

In the photo, Zoa can be seen wearing a mask, waving all the medical staff whom she lauded earlier for their great work. Captioned it, time to say goodbye to warriors, all be in her prayers. Goodbye ICU. Meanwhile, Karim has been admitted to Nanavati hospital, and he is also gaining speedy recovery.

Talking about the current scenario in India, the infected cases jumped to 9152 with a death toll of 308, while 857 people are recovered from coronavirus, some states have already extended the lockdown as its not the right time to reserve the order.

