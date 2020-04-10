Coronavirus in India: India is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, as the infected numbers are increasing rapidly. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria's building has been quarantined by BMC.

Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra is the worst affected state by the coronavirus pandemic, due to infected cases are proliferating. Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria’s building has been sealed by the BMC authorities as three corona positive cases has been found in it.

Reports said the building has been quarantined for 14 days. Now no one is allowed to enter or leave the premises. In a conversation with a daily website, Tanmay said, currently security guard is helping all to bring the essentials as no one could disembark from the society.

It seems like a community transmission as the trio who were found corona positive neither have travel history. Currently, they all are under medical observation at Seven Hills Hospital, Tanmay added.

Earlier before this week, actor Ankita Lokhande’s apartment was also sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities as a resident there was tested positive, however, the person has a travel history of Spain.

Meanwhile, Adaalat actress Ashita Dhawan also nods to the news, that in her society a person has been tested positive. Ashita applauded the great work done by BMC and the Mumbai Police. She said, her mother-in-law and other people in complex needs some medicines, BMC prepared a slip for all and brought that for them.

By looking at the growing number of positive cases, the cells of COVID-19 are proliferating. The total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 6,412, with a death toll at 199. Though officially it has not been announced, that India has moved to the third phase, but by looking at the pattern of spreading, few people infected people are found with no trace of travel history.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App