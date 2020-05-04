Coronavirus India: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has shut down the rumours of distributing money by hiding it in wheat bags among the needy. The actor said that either the story is fake or Robinhood does not want to reveal his identity.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, several actors have come to the forefront to donate money, food and essential items among the needy to help relieve the pain and misery. One such actor is Aamir Khan, who has contributed his bit to not just PM Cares Fund and CM Relief Fund of Maharashtra but also all the daily wage workers who were working on his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Recently, a TikTok video went viral on social media that suggested that the superstar has sent a truck filled with 1 kg bags of wheat flour packets among needy in an underprivileged area in Delhi. While there were many who refused to take the food wheat flour packets thinking that it is too less, those who did take the packets were in for a surprise as they found Rs 15,000 of cash hidden in them.

Shutting down the rumour, Aamir Khan on Monday has tweeted that he is not the person putting money in wheat bags. The actor expressed that it is either a fake story or Robin Hood, who is behind this charitable act, does not want to reveal his identity.

Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself!

Stay safe.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 4, 2020

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in his much anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’s hit film Forrest Gump. In the film, the actor will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Due to the nationwide lockdown, the shooting of the film is currently on hold. The film is scheduled to hit the screens this year on Christmas.

