Amid the coronavirus pandemic, doctors have put their health and safety on risk to save lives. Be it placing themselves at the risk of some contracting the virus to facing the ire of the patients for doing their duty, it is these frontline health care who have emerged as the real heroes in the time of crisis. No matter how much we thank them, it will never be enough. To bring a smile on the faces of these real heroes, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has paid them a musical tribute with the song Teri Mitti.

With fan art and pictures of health care workers coming in from across the country complied with Teri Mitti’s moving lyrics and soundtrack, the song will strike a chord in your heart. Sharing the Teri Mitti tribute on his Twitter profile, Akshay Kumar said it was only heard that doctors are a form of god but we have witnessed it during coronavirus pandemic. He further called Teri Meri an ode to our heroes in white.

In just a few hours of release, Teri Mitti has climbed up the charts and is currently trending on No.1 on YouTube. On Twitter, #TeriMitti is trending on No. 5. Tweeple is in complete awe of the song and have poured their emotions on social media.

Check out how tweeple are reacting to Teri Mitti tribute to frontline health care workers:

Sung by B Praak, Teri Mitti tribute has been penned by Manoj Muntashir and the music has given by Arko. The song is originally from Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari co-starring Parineeti Chopra. Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani had collaborated for a hopeful song titled Muskurayega India.

