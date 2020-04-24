Coronavirus India: Akshay Kumar's Teri Mitti tribute to frontline healthcare is trending on No. 1 on YouTube. Sung by B Praak, the song features an art and pictures of health care workers coming in from across the country.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, doctors have put their health and safety on risk to save lives. Be it placing themselves at the risk of some contracting the virus to facing the ire of the patients for doing their duty, it is these frontline health care who have emerged as the real heroes in the time of crisis. No matter how much we thank them, it will never be enough. To bring a smile on the faces of these real heroes, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has paid them a musical tribute with the song Teri Mitti.

With fan art and pictures of health care workers coming in from across the country complied with Teri Mitti’s moving lyrics and soundtrack, the song will strike a chord in your heart. Sharing the Teri Mitti tribute on his Twitter profile, Akshay Kumar said it was only heard that doctors are a form of god but we have witnessed it during coronavirus pandemic. He further called Teri Meri an ode to our heroes in white.

In just a few hours of release, Teri Mitti has climbed up the charts and is currently trending on No.1 on YouTube. On Twitter, #TeriMitti is trending on No. 5. Tweeple is in complete awe of the song and have poured their emotions on social media.

Check out how tweeple are reacting to Teri Mitti tribute to frontline health care workers:

"bimar jo hai kis dharm ka hai

Hamse na kabhi yeh bhed hua, Sarhad pe jo vardhi khakee the

Ab uska rang safed hua" Goosebumps!🔥🔥🔥#TeriMitti is a tribute song to Doctors and to all who associated with health care! pic.twitter.com/FVE4hJRuZK — 👑 Prince 👑 (@_Prince_khiladi) April 24, 2020

Dil Me Sukun aur Dimaag Me Goosebumps Aate Hai is Song Ko Sunne Me…. National Song Of India For Me… Thanku Makers & @akshaykumar sir for this lovely Patriotic Song Franchise….#TeriMittiSong #TeriMittihttps://t.co/qtUp8uFJiH — Nilesh Sharma ᵖʳᵒᵘᵈ ⁱⁿᵈⁱᵃⁿ (@speak_nilesh) April 24, 2020

Sarhad Par Jo Vardi Khakee Thi Ab Uska Rang Safed Hua 🙏 These Lines From #TeriMitti 👌@akshaykumar @BPraak Take A Moment And Appreciate The Doctor's Who're Continuously Helping Everyone 🙌 — Ｒ⎊ＭＥＯ👑 (@Akshays_Storm) April 24, 2020

"Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thee ab uska rang Safed hua" ❤

Speechless ❤ #TeriMitti

Truly these lines are heart touching.

Thank you so much for inspiring us.🙌💥

I would just like to say that Please Respect Our Doctors, Police Officers and every corona warriors.🙏#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/x3VLirsqXk — Ruchi (@Ruchi_000) April 24, 2020

Sung by B Praak, Teri Mitti tribute has been penned by Manoj Muntashir and the music has given by Arko. The song is originally from Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari co-starring Parineeti Chopra. Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani had collaborated for a hopeful song titled Muskurayega India.

