Coronavirus India: Television actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen in Zee5's web series State of Siege 26/11, has pledged to donate Rs 5 lakhs each for PM Modi's CARES fund and CMO's fund.

After Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, Television actor Arjun Bijlani has pledged to donate Rs 5 lakhs each for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s CARES fund and CMO’s fund. The actor shared on Twitter that everyone needs each other in this time. He has pledged to donate Rs 5 lakhs each for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s CARES fund and CMO’s fund. Quoting the lyrics, ‘Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana’, Arjun said it is a drop in the ocean but it does matter and everyone should do their bit.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had pledged to donate Rs 25 crores to PM Modi’s PM-CARES fund. He said that the lives of the people are all what matters. Jaan hai to jahaan hai so we need to do everything it takes to save lives. Akshay Kumar’s pledge to donate money to PM CARES fund was followed by Varun Dhawan, who pledged to contribute Rs 30 lakhs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated their efforts in a tweet.

The total number of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 confirmed cases in India has crossed 1000. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest update, the total figure includes 931 Indians, 48 foreign nationals, 87 cured/discharged and 25 deaths. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 183 COVID-19 positive Indians, 3 foreign nationals, 25 cured and 6 deaths.

Coming back to Arjun Bijlani, the actor was recently seen in Zee5’s web series State of Siege 26/11, in which he essayed the role of Major Nikhil Manikrishnan.

