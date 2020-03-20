Coronavirus India Bollywood reaction LIVE Update: Coronavirus covid-19 cases in India, Bollywood celebrities reactions on Coronavirus outbreak: India is faced with a global health pandemic of COVID-19. After threatening the lives of many across the world, the virus is spreading its roots in India but the Government of India as well as its citizens are determined to put up a tough fight. As the number of Coronavirus cases in India increases, Bollywood has also stepped up to urge everyone to practice social distancing and practice basic hygiene.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently shared a video message on social media urging everyone to stay at home and stay safe. The couple suggested that we can face this difficult time by acting together. All we need to do is practice social isolation to counter the spread of Coronavirus.
A day before, Kartik Aaryan shared a Coronavirus PSA on social media, which is now going viral for all the right reasons. An interesting take to his Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue, his Coronavirus advisory pointed out the common Indian mindset and the mistakes we all might be making unknowingly. The actor titled his appeal as #CoronaStopKaroNa and said social distancing is the only solution as of yet.
Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for Janata Curfew on Sunday March 22 to contain coronavirus pandemic
View this post on Instagram
Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. 🙏🏻
A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on
View this post on Instagram
My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽
A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on
Another way by which Bollywood celebrities are promoting healthy habits is through the Safe Hands challenge, demonstrating the right way to wash hands. Deepika Padukone recently shared her Safe Hands challenge on her Instagram story, in which she could be seen washing her hands while wearing a mask. Ekta Kapoor has also shared a video of her doing the Safe Hands challenge.
Also Read: Coronavirus: India shuts international flights for a week from Sunday
View this post on Instagram
@deepikapadukone is not only washing her hands, but also making sure to not waste water 👏🏻 It’s a very important message #SafeHands #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirus #SafeHandsChallenge #coronavirusindia #Coronafighters #follow 👉 @teamdeepikain #teamdeepikain . . . Thanks @drtedros . . . . . @deepikapadukone #deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #ranveersingh #deepika #deepu #madametussauds #deepveer #deepikaranveer #hollywood #bollywood #likeforfollow #gainlikes #gain #gains #gainviews #gaintrick #gainpost #gainfollower #gainfollowers #gainfollowersfast #varundhawan #ranbirkapoor
A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fan Account (@teamdeepikain) on
View this post on Instagram
I accept ur #safehandschallenge I nominate @anitahassanandani @rheakapoor @imouniroy @divyankatripathidahiya !p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer!n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look
A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on
The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has jumped to 195, including 32 foreign nationals. Of which, 20 recovered and 4 died. As per Indian Council Of Medical Research data, the total number of Coronavirus cases in India has crossed 200 and the death toll has increased to 5, with the recent death of an Italian tourist who was undergoing treatment in Jaipur.
Also Read: Coronavirus: India reports 168 confirmed cases and 4 deaths, awaits PM Narendra Modi speech at 8 pm; Kejriwal shuts restaurants in Delhi till March 31, takeaways and home delivery to continue
Here’s how Bollywood is responding to Coronavirus outbreak in India:
Live Updates
Shah Rukh Khan advocates self quarantine during Coronavirus outbreak, supports PM Modi's Janata Curfew
Shah Rukh Khan has supported PM Modi Narendra Modi's call for Janata Curfew. In his latest tweet, the actor has said everyone should self quarantine at this point and minimise social interaction. He says that Janata Curfew is something we should practice in a longer run at a personal level to contain the spread of the virus.
It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all. https://t.co/MhC86Zvqg0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020
Priyanka Chopra's Q/A session with Dr Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from WHO postponed
Priyanka Chopra was slated to conduct a Q/A session on COVID 19 with Dr Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from WHO and Hugh Evans of Global Citizen but it stands postponed as of now. She has announced that a new date will be finalised soon. Meanwhile, the actor is spending majority of her time with her family at home in California.
John Abraham busts a myth related to COVID-19
John Abraham has reacted to a news story published in a leading newspaper. Busting a myth that animals spread COVID-19, John has said that animals do not get or transmit COVID 19. One should steer clear of such misinformation. Reacting to his post, filmmaker Nikhil Advani shared that pets have nothing to do with COVID-19.
Animals do not get or transmit Covid 19... Please don’t be misinformed. pic.twitter.com/zGFOLdmTfM— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 20, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt among others share essential do's and dont's, watch video
A video message has been released spreading awareness about the do's and don't during Coronavirus outbreak. The video features Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana and Alia Bhatt. Akshay Kumar has also appealed to everyone to follow these guidelines.
Please Please Please inn neeyamo ka paalan karein, apne aur doosron ki suraksha ke liye. Swasth rahein, surakshit rahein 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #WarAgainstVirus— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020
For more info please follow :- @CMOMaharashtra @mybmc on Twitter.@RSPicturez #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/ixlmiWmTuo
Amitabh Bachchan supports PM Modi's call for Janata Curfew
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given a thumbs up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Janata Curfew. The actor has wrote on Twitter that he is in support of Janata Crew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. He further applauded all the fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to ensure essential services to citizentry.
T 3475 - I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020
BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !🙏🙏🙏
Shilpa Shetty takes the safe hands challenge with her husband Raj Kundra
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is also quite active on Tik Tok, has shared a fun video attempting the Safe Hands challenge. In this challenge, she is joined by none other than her husband Raj Kundra. Take a look-
View this post on Instagram
Love in the times of Corona... What cannot be cured has to be endured.. Rona nahi, haath dhona. Swasth Raho, Mast Raho! . Accepting the safe hands challenge @shamitashetty_official and @kiren.rijiju 💪🙏 Nominating all my instafam to take up this challenge in your own way and post on any platform to show solidarity and press the word and NOT the VIRUS #fitindiamovement . Go India 🇮🇳 . . . . #staypostive #happy #healthy #washhands #safehandschallenge #practice #gratitude #swasthrahomastraho #fitindiamovement
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's film 83 postponed
The makers of the upcoming film 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have decided to postpone the film to a further date. All the Indian films that have been postponed till now include Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi and more. The shooting of all Films, Television shows and Web series has been stalled temporarily.
View this post on Instagram
83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon! #ThisIs83 @ranveersingh @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @_kaproductions @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures
A post shared by 83 (@83thefilm) on
Sonam Kapoor shares her experience of travelling from London to New Delhi amid Coronavirus outbreak
Sonam Kapoor, who recently flew from London to Delhi, recently shared her experience of travelling in the time of Coronavirus. Her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja has also shared how they are practicing social distancing and urging everyone to stay at home.
View this post on Instagram
Be safe all- for yourselves, for your families, and for all those serving the unwell. This is situation is much bigger than pointing fingers - we all have to use our best judgement, listen to those that have a much wider outlook than we have and focus on doing the absolute best we can. ❤️
A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on