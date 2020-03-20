Coronavirus India Bollywood reaction LIVE Update: Coronavirus covid-19 cases in India, Bollywood celebrities reactions on Coronavirus outbreak: India is faced with a global health pandemic of COVID-19. After threatening the lives of many across the world, the virus is spreading its roots in India but the Government of India as well as its citizens are determined to put up a tough fight. As the number of Coronavirus cases in India increases, Bollywood has also stepped up to urge everyone to practice social distancing and practice basic hygiene.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently shared a video message on social media urging everyone to stay at home and stay safe. The couple suggested that we can face this difficult time by acting together. All we need to do is practice social isolation to counter the spread of Coronavirus.

A day before, Kartik Aaryan shared a Coronavirus PSA on social media, which is now going viral for all the right reasons. An interesting take to his Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue, his Coronavirus advisory pointed out the common Indian mindset and the mistakes we all might be making unknowingly. The actor titled his appeal as #CoronaStopKaroNa and said social distancing is the only solution as of yet.

Another way by which Bollywood celebrities are promoting healthy habits is through the Safe Hands challenge, demonstrating the right way to wash hands. Deepika Padukone recently shared her Safe Hands challenge on her Instagram story, in which she could be seen washing her hands while wearing a mask. Ekta Kapoor has also shared a video of her doing the Safe Hands challenge.

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has jumped to 195, including 32 foreign nationals. Of which, 20 recovered and 4 died. As per Indian Council Of Medical Research data, the total number of Coronavirus cases in India has crossed 200 and the death toll has increased to 5, with the recent death of an Italian tourist who was undergoing treatment in Jaipur.

Here’s how Bollywood is responding to Coronavirus outbreak in India:

Live Updates

