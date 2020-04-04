Coronavirus India: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have pledged to contribute to PM Cares fund. In a joint statement, the actors have said that in times like these, every bit counts.

Coronavirus India: Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become the latest celebrities to pledge to contribute to PM CARES fund, which has been set up to combat and contain the outspread of coronavirus pandemic in India. On April 4, Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer released a joint statement on social media in which they have said that they pledge to contribute to PM-CARES fund. In their statement, the actors said that every bit counts in times like this and they hope that others pledge to contribute too. They ended the note by saying that we all are in this together and we shall overcome.

Prior to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, other actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan among many others have also pledged to contribute to PM-CARES fund.

During their time in lockdown, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making sure that they stay connected to their fans. Be it Ranveer conducting Q/A sessions on Instagram or Deepika sharing her Marie Kondo avatar in the kitchen, the two actors have taken the down time in their stride. Last night, Ranveer Singh shared a couple of photos on his Instagram stories in which Deepika turned a masterchef for him and cooked Thai curry, rice and some cake.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be collaborating for the fourth time in their upcoming film 83, which has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

