Coronavirus India: Indian producer Ekta Kapoor has given up her one year of salary, i.e Rs 2.5 crore at Balaji Telefilms to protect her employees in the time of uncertainty and complete lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, Ekta Kapoor has set a positive example for employers around the world by donating her one year of salary, i.e Rs 2.5 crore so that her employees don’t take a hit. The producer’s decision to give up one year of salary has come in the backdrop of a 21-day lockdown in India, in which all offices and shops, barring those associated with essential services are closed. Moreover, all shooting and production work of television shows, films and web series have come to a halt due to which a large section of the workforce including daily wage earners in the entertainment industry are at home.

In an open statement shared on her Instagram account, Ekta Kapoor said that since the impact of coronavirus is so huge, we all need to take measure to ease the hardship of people. She expressed that it is her responsibility to take care of the various freelancers and daily wage workers who work for her and will suffer huge losses due to a halt of shooting.

Ekta Kappor then announced that she has decided to forsake her one year of salary at Balaji Telefilms, i.e Rs 2.5 crore so hat her employees don’t suffer in the time of a complete lockdown and a period of uncertainty.

Some of the ongoing telly shows that are produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms include Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 4, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Pavitra Bhagya.

