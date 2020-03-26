Coronavirus India: The implementation of nationwide lockdown in India has allowed everyone to spend some time with their family and follow their hobbies. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Indian celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about the do’s and don’ts, along with sharing what they have been doing in their free time. One of celebrities who has been frontrunner in doing the same is none other than Television actor Hina Khan.
From sharing the right way to wear a mask, taking on a safe hands challenge to showcasing her hidden talent of painting, Hina Khan has hooked everyone to her Instagram profile. A few hours ago, Hina shared a latest post on Instagram in which she can be seen trying her hand at hair styling. While sharing the post, the actress wrote in the caption that that she has discovered a new and hidden talent during her time in self quarantine.
In her post, Hina Khan highlighted that we should utilise our time in self isolation to find hidden talents and new interests as it might lead to best possible outcome.
A new and hidden talent discovered during self quarantine and nation wide lockdown. I could be a good enough hair stylist too I guess💇♀️ My muse in action is @manaanmeer We all should use this time of isolation from the regular worldly busyness to unearth hidden talents and unfound interests for the best possible outcome. #StayIndoors #21DayLockDown #DiscoveringNewTalents
Take a look at the posts shared by Hina Khan during self quarantine:
A tribute to all the health workers, municipal workers, Police officials, Defence, fire services, Media and others across the globe working day in and day out to keep us safe.. May this Vibration and cosmic sound of oneness wipe away the evil 🦠 Thank you @narendramodi Ji for this great initiative 🙏 #NationWideApplause #TheBraveHearts
#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.
I accept your challenge @geetaphogat Great initiative @smritiiraniofficial As I explained in my video yesterday, The single most important way to stay safe from Covid-19 is washing hands with any soap for minimum 20 seconds.. #CoronaVirus #WeShallGetThruThisTogether #CoronaFreeWorld I further nominate @mrunalofficial2016 @dabbooratnani @priyanksharmaaa @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf @bharti.laughterqueen
All the appreciation in the world for the Health Care Professionals. And obviously I am not an expert of any kind, hence I did my research and jotted down instructions by experts. This is an attempt from my side to reach to people who would watch their favourites and dedicate a few minutes to listen to them and if I can reach out to just a percentage of people out there .. I hope it will make a difference for good.
Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks..This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirely🙏 since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.
With the Covid-19 outbreak, for precautionary measures, everything around us is shut.. Gymnasiums, pools, Zumba classes, dance classes everything.. but I pledge to take care of my body.. we can workout at home.. we can eat right and inspire people to not give up on thr bodies.. Fall in love with caring for yourself, Body Mind and Spirit.. It’s time to heal, It’s time to #SelfCare …let’s exercise and learn new ways of being #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle
On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame with Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also impressed the audience with her stint in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Post which, Hina Khan played the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. As she ventures into films, her upcoming films include Lines, The Country Of Blind, Soul Mate and Wish List.
