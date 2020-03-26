Coronavirus India: During her time in isolation, Hina Khan is busy spending time with her family and discovering new talents. The actor, who recently shared photos of trying her hand at painting, has now showcased her new and hidden talent.

Coronavirus India: The implementation of nationwide lockdown in India has allowed everyone to spend some time with their family and follow their hobbies. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Indian celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about the do’s and don’ts, along with sharing what they have been doing in their free time. One of celebrities who has been frontrunner in doing the same is none other than Television actor Hina Khan.

From sharing the right way to wear a mask, taking on a safe hands challenge to showcasing her hidden talent of painting, Hina Khan has hooked everyone to her Instagram profile. A few hours ago, Hina shared a latest post on Instagram in which she can be seen trying her hand at hair styling. While sharing the post, the actress wrote in the caption that that she has discovered a new and hidden talent during her time in self quarantine.

In her post, Hina Khan highlighted that we should utilise our time in self isolation to find hidden talents and new interests as it might lead to best possible outcome.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Kartik gets disheartened after meeting his daughter Kaira?

Take a look at the posts shared by Hina Khan during self quarantine:

Also Read: Bhula Dena: Sidharth Shukla opens up on working with Shehnaaz Gill

On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame with Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also impressed the audience with her stint in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Post which, Hina Khan played the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. As she ventures into films, her upcoming films include Lines, The Country Of Blind, Soul Mate and Wish List.

Also Read: Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Maya regains memory, plots to kill Vikram!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App