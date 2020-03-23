Coronavirus India: Indeep Bakshi has defended Kanika Kapoor against the backlash she has been receiving on social media. The Saturday Saturday fame singer said that he was really annoyed to see negative comments against her.

Coronavirus India: Indeep Bakshi defends Kanika KapoorIndeep Bakshi, who recently participated in Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, was all set to collaborate with Kanika Kapoor for his next project. As the project stands postponed in the backdrop of Kanika testing positive for novel coronavirus- COVID19, Indeep has come to her defense against all the backlash that she has been receiving on social media.

In a conversation with a news portal, Indeep Bakshi shared details of his recent chat with the Baby Doll singer and commented she has not stolen anything that people are after her life. Indeep Bakshi said that he saw the news of Kanika testing positive for COVID-19 along with the comments that people have been making against her. Some of the comments such she should die, she ran away from the airport and all, really annoyed him as people were making comments without knowing the complete truth.

Indeep Bakshi revealed that Kanika told him that it took her two days to get her medical tests done from the Health ministry. She was told that it was normal fever that would go away after taking some rest. Moreover, she went to the hospital on her own. Indeep further added that it is really saddening for Kanika to read such comments while she is struggling her health and safety.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: After Janata Curfew, lockdown kicks in for 75 districts

Addressing the speculations that Kanika ran away from the airport, Indeep Bakshi said that one cannot leave the airport even if one proof doesn’t match. Then, how can an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 run away?! The Saturday Saturday singer reiterated that Kanika will be punished if she has broken a law but one should not say negative things about someone who is unwell.

Also Read: Coronavirus India: Delhi Police books man under IPC section 509 for spatting on Manipuri woman and calling her corona

Dr RK Dhiman: Facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet,patient-bed&a television.Ventilation of her room is air conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit for #COVID19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving as a patient¬ a star. https://t.co/8qqPq1y0oT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2020

Correction – Singer Kanika Kapoor (in file pic), who tested positive for #COVID19, stayed at Taj Hotel in Lucknow and attended several functions in the city, booked for negligence by Uttar Pradesh police. pic.twitter.com/WsUUzBP6KL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces lockdown in capital till March 31

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App