Coronavirus India: Indeep Bakshi defends Kanika KapoorIndeep Bakshi, who recently participated in Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, was all set to collaborate with Kanika Kapoor for his next project. As the project stands postponed in the backdrop of Kanika testing positive for novel coronavirus- COVID19, Indeep has come to her defense against all the backlash that she has been receiving on social media.
In a conversation with a news portal, Indeep Bakshi shared details of his recent chat with the Baby Doll singer and commented she has not stolen anything that people are after her life. Indeep Bakshi said that he saw the news of Kanika testing positive for COVID-19 along with the comments that people have been making against her. Some of the comments such she should die, she ran away from the airport and all, really annoyed him as people were making comments without knowing the complete truth.
Indeep Bakshi revealed that Kanika told him that it took her two days to get her medical tests done from the Health ministry. She was told that it was normal fever that would go away after taking some rest. Moreover, she went to the hospital on her own. Indeep further added that it is really saddening for Kanika to read such comments while she is struggling her health and safety.
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
Addressing the speculations that Kanika ran away from the airport, Indeep Bakshi said that one cannot leave the airport even if one proof doesn’t match. Then, how can an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 run away?! The Saturday Saturday singer reiterated that Kanika will be punished if she has broken a law but one should not say negative things about someone who is unwell.
Dr RK Dhiman: Facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet,patient-bed&a television.Ventilation of her room is air conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit for #COVID19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving as a patient¬ a star. https://t.co/8qqPq1y0oT
Correction – Singer Kanika Kapoor (in file pic), who tested positive for #COVID19, stayed at Taj Hotel in Lucknow and attended several functions in the city, booked for negligence by Uttar Pradesh police. pic.twitter.com/WsUUzBP6KL
